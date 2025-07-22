Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 90,896 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 109,093 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NAT opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $566.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.19. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

