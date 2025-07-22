Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,220 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 116,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCX opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

