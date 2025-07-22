Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,637 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

