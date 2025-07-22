Analyzing Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF) & The Competition

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Square Technologies $12.20 million $400,000.00 19.63 Victory Square Technologies Competitors $1.25 billion $32.01 million -15.90

Victory Square Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Victory Square Technologies. Victory Square Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Victory Square Technologies has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Square Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -13.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Square Technologies 7.83% 16.94% 4.03% Victory Square Technologies Competitors -268.96% -105.34% -20.56%

Summary

Victory Square Technologies beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education. The company formerly known as Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. and changed its name to Victory Square Technologies Inc. in June 2017. It prefers to take minority investment in the companies. Victory Square Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with an additional office in Lewes, Delaware.

