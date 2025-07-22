Analyzing Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) & Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 25.83% 13.24% 1.84% Patriot National Bancorp -70.89% -149.65% -4.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank OZK and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 6 2 0 2.25 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank OZK presently has a consensus target price of $52.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Bank OZK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

86.2% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bank OZK has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank OZK and Patriot National Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $2.77 billion 2.12 $716.46 million $6.16 8.40 Patriot National Bancorp $60.72 million 1.78 -$39.88 million ($10.16) -0.14

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank OZK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits. It also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, it provides real estate, consumer, small business, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, equipment, agricultural, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; lender and structured, business aviation, and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. Additionally, the company offers ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

