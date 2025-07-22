Analysts Set Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) PT at $98.19

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.19.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
MDT opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $96.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
