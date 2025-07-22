Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $27.80

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.6%

GIII opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.