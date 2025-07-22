Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $21.20

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,985.50. The trade was a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,835,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $30,416,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $18,640,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 770,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 737,068 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 652,045 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

