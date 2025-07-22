Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $188.48

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,774,000 after buying an additional 283,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,709,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,569,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,944,000 after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $122.68 on Thursday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $236.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

