Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

