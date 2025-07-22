Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,013,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,541,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
Aminex Stock Up 11.3%
The company has a market cap of £102.81 million, a PE ratio of -91.70 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.19.
Aminex Company Profile
Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aminex
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Vertical Aerospace Stock Trades at Discount After VX4 Milestone
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts Are Backing Qualcomm: Is a Breakout Coming?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- GameStop: Clarity Brings Renewed Confusion for Meme Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.