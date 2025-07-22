Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,013,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,541,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Aminex Stock Up 11.3%

The company has a market cap of £102.81 million, a PE ratio of -91.70 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.19.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

