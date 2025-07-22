Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as high as C$2.35. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 149,339 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 67.27%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

