America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.23 and traded as high as $55.63. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 58,370 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $447.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $5,008,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,428,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,272,829.54. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 154,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,316.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

