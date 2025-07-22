American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 10.7% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $230.25. 679,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,183. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

