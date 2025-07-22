American Tower (AMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.540 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $226.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.