Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) vs. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Financial Analysis

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Amer Sports”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $127.57 million 0.84 -$50.50 million ($0.58) -2.17 Amer Sports $5.18 billion 4.08 $72.60 million $0.37 103.21

Profitability

Amer Sports has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -39.45% -6.82% -5.21% Amer Sports 3.70% 7.21% 3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Amer Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amer Sports 0 4 11 1 2.81

Amer Sports has a consensus target price of $37.81, suggesting a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Sports has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Kandi Technologies Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

