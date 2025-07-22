Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,139 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,186,330 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.45% of Tapestry worth $65,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

