Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7%

LNT opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

