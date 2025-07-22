Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $577.67 million for the quarter.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.56 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $726.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.99%.

ASTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada cut Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algoma Steel Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

