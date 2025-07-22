Agricultural Revolution China (LON:AGRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Agricultural Revolution China Stock Performance

Get Agricultural Revolution China alerts:

Agricultural Revolution China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Revolution China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Revolution China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.