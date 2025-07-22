AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 447,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,004.23. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,345 shares in the company, valued at $783,291.15. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.