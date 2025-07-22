Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $50,842.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,160.63. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,823. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.67. 1,400,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,810. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -312.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.32.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

