AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $14.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

AES has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 1,415,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,453,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 77,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 338,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AES by 10.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 98,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

