Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 721 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.37. 355,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,830. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.