Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 162,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 80,049 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 2,399,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.