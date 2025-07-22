Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 273,070 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,747,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,070 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 5.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $74,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. 1,515,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,369. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

