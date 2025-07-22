ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $22.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,309.85. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,078,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,310 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 2,346.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 960,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.96 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

