Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.37. The company has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

