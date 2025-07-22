Aaron’s (PRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Aaron’s to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $586.25 million for the quarter. Aaron’s has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $684.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 10.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In other news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,031.21. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 559,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,378.23. This trade represents a 2.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $233,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 23.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

