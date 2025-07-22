925 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $222.64 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.02 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.32 and its 200 day moving average is $216.40. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

