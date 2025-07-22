83,799 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000. Teradyne comprises approximately 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Teradyne by 40.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 595.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 486,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,355. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $155.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

