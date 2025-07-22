648 Shares in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 648 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after acquiring an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4%

CI opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.74 and its 200-day moving average is $311.69. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

