6,401 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,832,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,771,590. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

