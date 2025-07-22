6,032 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $143,113,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $53,946,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $328,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $659,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,472,135.60. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.