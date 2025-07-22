332,323 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 332,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 10.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,598,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,418,372. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

