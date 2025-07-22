233,804 Shares in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 233,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.16% of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000.

Get Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF alerts:

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Stock Performance

PSQA stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Company Profile

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (PSQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of floating rate, USD-denominated arbitrage collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) rated as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.