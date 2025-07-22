22,747 Shares in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,747 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluor Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

In other Fluor news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

