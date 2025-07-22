19,100 Shares in Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $259,273,000. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after buying an additional 813,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 645,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 543,853 shares during the period.

AA stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.25. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

