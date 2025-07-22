1,582 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $923,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJV opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.