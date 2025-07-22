1,582 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $923,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJV opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

