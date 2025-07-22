15,321 Shares in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 43.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Pearson Stock Performance

PSO stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. Pearson, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

