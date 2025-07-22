1,387 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $137.71 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

