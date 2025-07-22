10,283 Shares in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 526.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Aegon by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 841,863 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 25.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 5.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Stock Up 0.9%

AEG opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Aegon NV has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aegon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

