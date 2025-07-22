10,038 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,596,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

