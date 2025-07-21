Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $233.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

