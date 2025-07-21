William Allan Corp Buys 5,047 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

William Allan Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 425.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Corpay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corpay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.07.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $332.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.78. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.06 and a 1 year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

