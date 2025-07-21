William Allan Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

William Allan Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 173.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for approximately 2.0% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Hershey by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $171.26 on Monday. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $233,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,350. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

