Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 52,858 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

