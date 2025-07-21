West Wealth Group LLC Sells 90,035 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,035 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $74.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

