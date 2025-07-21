West Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $68.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $68.37.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

