West Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 525,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

TFLO stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

